Michael Vick on whether Dak Prescott can become a top-5 quarterback I UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott is set to play in his first game action since last October, and there are some pretty high expectations for the quarterback. Not only is Dallas expected to challenge for the division crown with him under center, but Dak is also garnering buzz for Comeback Player of the Year and MVP. And of course, he’s got the mega contract he signed this offseason that he’s looking to live up to as well, leading Dallas Cowboys insider Tim Cowlishaw to write 'Prescott got paid, now it’s time to play.' Hear whether Michael Vick, Shannon Sharpe, and Skip Bayless believe if Dak Prescott can prove he's a top-5 quarterback.