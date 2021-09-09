Colin Cowherd: The Steelers’ years of winning the AFC North are over I THE HERD

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bounce back from a rough ending of the 2020 season, where they entered Week 13 with an 11-0 record but lost four of their final five games. They lost to AFC North rival Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round. Despite Mike Tomlin never having a losing record in his coaching tenure with the Steelers, there are arguably some what-ifs over the years. Colin Cowherd explains why he believes the Steelers wasted many years and that their winning window is closed.