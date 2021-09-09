Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (0-7 on agg.): Miedema stars as Gunners reach group stage

Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (0-7 on agg.): Miedema stars as Gunners reach group stage

BBC Sport

Published

Vivianne Miedema made it 100 Arsenal goals with a hat-trick as the Gunners blitzed Slavia Prague to reach the Champions League group stage.

Full Article