Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Virgil Van Dijk is â€˜200 per centâ€™ fit to face Leeds after â€˜scary momentâ€™ while on Netherlands international duty

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk is â€˜200 per centâ€™ fit for the Redsâ€™ trip to Leeds, despite an injury scare on international duty. The Dutch defender went down holding his ankle during his sideâ€™s 6-1 win over Turkey in Tuesdayâ€™s World Cup qualifier. Klopp revealed that it was a â€œscary [â€¦]