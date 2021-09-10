US Open: Emma Raducanu stifles Maria Sakkari to set up all-teenage women's final

US Open: Emma Raducanu stifles Maria Sakkari to set up all-teenage women's final

Emma Raducanu, 18, beat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 and will meet 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday. One of them will win their first Grand Slam.

