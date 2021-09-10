Sports Personality Of The Year betting odds: Emma Raducanu now favourite for crown ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Tom Daley and Harry Kane following US Open heroics
The BBC Sports Personality Of The Year is approaching fast as a new favourite for the crown emerges. The awards ceremony is due to take place on December 12, 2021 in Aberdeen and will celebrate a fine year of sporting achievement, with recent winners of the prize including Lewis Hamilton, Ben Stokes, Geraint Thomas and […]Full Article