India vs England 5th Test cancelled: How did the ex-cricketers react
Published
The Test was cancelled just a couple of hours before the toss after India were left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar's positive COVID-19 test.Full Article
Published
The Test was cancelled just a couple of hours before the toss after India were left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar's positive COVID-19 test.Full Article
The fifth and the decider test match between India and England which was to be played in Manchester has been indefinitely postponed..
The development comes on the back of intense discussions between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the ECB after India`s..