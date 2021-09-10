Troy Deeney has a Birmingham City tattoo and was ‘like a schoolkid’ at first training session after Watford exit and fans are just as excited with club shop struggling to cope with demand for his shirt
St Andrew’s will be packed on Friday night when Derby roll in as fans clamour to see the star attraction. Ordinarily that might be Wayne Rooney, but everyone is there to (hopefully) see Troy Deeney don the famous blue shirt. The Watford legend confirmed his departure from the newly promoted Hornets at the end of […]Full Article