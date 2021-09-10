SmackDown: Sept. 10, 2021

SmackDown: Sept. 10, 2021

FOX Sports

Published

The Beast is back! Brock Lesanr is set to return to SmackDown. Plus, Edge looks to settle things with Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her WWE Extreme Rules showdown against Bianca Belair offical. Don't miss when SmackDown journeys to The World’s Most Famous Arena, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Full Article