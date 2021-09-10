The Beast is back! Brock Lesanr is set to return to SmackDown. Plus, Edge looks to settle things with Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her WWE Extreme Rules showdown against Bianca Belair offical. Don't miss when SmackDown journeys to The World’s Most Famous Arena, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.Full Article
SmackDown: Sept. 10, 2021
Batista & Kane vs. The Great Khali & Finlay: SmackDown, Sept. 7, 2007 (Full Match)
Batista & Kane vs. The Great Khali & Finlay: SmackDown, Sept. 7, 2007 (Full Match)
Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero – No Disqualification Match: SmackDown, Sept. 26, 2002 (Full Match)
Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero - No Disqualification Match: SmackDown, Sept. 26, 2002 (Full Match)