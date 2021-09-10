Despite the loss, Chris Broussard thinks the Dallas Cowboys gained a moral victory as they faced off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Broussard tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes that although they couldn't finish it with a win, the Cowboys outplayed the defending champions the majority of the night. Hear why Broussard thinks they could do big things this year.Full Article
Chris. Broussard: This was a moral victory for the Dallas Cowboys I FIRST THINGS FIRST
