Week 2 college football picks, bold predictions led by the Ohio State-Oregon showdown
Published
The headline game for Week 2 in college football sees Ohio State host Oregon. Our experts make their picks for this game and the rest of the Top 25.
Published
The headline game for Week 2 in college football sees Ohio State host Oregon. Our experts make their picks for this game and the rest of the Top 25.
While Week 1 offered a slew of games between ranked opponents and close finishes, Week 2 is highlighted by two games that could..