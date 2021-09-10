Skip Bayless grades Dak Prescott's return in loss against Bucs and explains why he earns an A+ I UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott left no doubt last night that the ankle and recent shoulder injury will hamper him this season. The Dallas Cowboys' quarterback went 42-of-58, both tying career highs, to go along with 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception that went off CeeDee Lamb’s hands. Skip Bayless grades Dak's return to the field in the Cowboys' loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.