Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady’s low QBR is not reflective of his performance in Bucs’ win over Cowboys I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady got the win last night over Dak Prescott and both quarterbacks threw for over 350 yards and combined for seven touchdowns. But neither player had a QBR higher than 75. And even with the game-winning drive, Brady’s QBR was just 65, nine lower than Dak's. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Brady's low QBR and whether it's an accurate reflection of his performance.