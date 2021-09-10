F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Event: Italian Grand Prix Track: Monza Circuit Weather: dry 25.6°C Tarmac: dry 33.0°C Humidity : 44.1% Wind : 0.1 m/s S Pressure: 995.2 bar Valtteri Bottas will start from P1 for tomorrow's second sprint qualifying session to be driven at Monza. Q1 The qualifying for the sprint race tomorrow in Italy didn't start off right away. The teams waited a.....check out full post »