Ke’Bryan Hayes’ walk-off RBI single gives Pirates 4-3 win over Nationals
Ke'Bryan Hayes drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Washington Nationals, 4-3Full Article
