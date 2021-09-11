US Open: Record-chasing Novak Djokovic sets up final with Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic keeps alive his hopes of a calendar Grand Slam by reaching the US Open final, where he will face Daniil Medvedev.Full Article
Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and has a chance to become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year..
2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev speaks to CNN Sports about the last grand slam of 2021 and whether or not he’s the player..