Timbers beat Whitecaps, 1-0, on 66th-minute own goal
Published
The Portland Timbers beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 1-0, on a 66th-minute own goal Friday night, ending the Whitecaps' franchise-record unbeaten streak at 10 games.Full Article
Published
The Portland Timbers beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 1-0, on a 66th-minute own goal Friday night, ending the Whitecaps' franchise-record unbeaten streak at 10 games.Full Article
The Vancouver Whitecaps gave up a second-half own goal for a 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers Friday night that snapped their..