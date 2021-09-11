Dele Alli appeared destined for greatness after stunning volley against Crystal Palace, now Tottenham star is finally out of the wilderness and can achieve what he’s capable of
Published
Dele Alli, remember the name! That famous commentary line was used to announce Wayne Rooney’s arrival, but it could easily have been used when the then 19-year-old flicked the ball over his head and fired home a stunning volley from 25-yards out against Crystal Palace in January 2016. His career seemed mapped out from that […]Full Article