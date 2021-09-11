Emma Raducanu will bid to write history when she takes on Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final on Saturday night - and UK fans can watch her date of destiny unfold on free-to-air TVFull Article
Emma Raducanu's US Open final to be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK tonight
Free-to-air Channel 4 has agreed a last-minute deal with Amazon Prime Video to broadcast live coverage of the US Open final