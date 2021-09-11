Michael Olise profile: ‘Abundance of talent’ who was at Chelsea and Man City ‘has got everything’ and now joins Wilfried Zaha and Ebereche Eze to bolster Crystal Palace’s attack under Patrick Vieira
Crystal Palace splashed the cash on young attacking midfielder Michael Olise earlier this summer and the Eagles certainly see plenty of potential in the youngster. The French ace made a big impression in the Championship and was named the EFL Young Player of the Season before his move to Palace. Palace spent big on Ebereche […]Full Article