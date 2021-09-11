“Ferran has to eat a lot of soup” – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compares Ferran Torres with Leicester icon Jamie Vardy (Video)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared his views on Ferran Torres being compared with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. 🗣"Ferran has to eat a lot of soup to be compared with Jamie Vardy." Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explains what Ferran Torres must do to become as good as Jamie Vardy.