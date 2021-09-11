Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings how Dean Smith's side are likely to line up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge when the Premier League returns today.Full Article
Aston Villa predicted XI vs Chelsea as Dean Smith makes four changes
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE updates as Dean Smith to make Martinez and Buendia selection calls
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa will look to back up their impressive showing against Chelsea last week with a result in front of a sell-out Villa Park..
Dean Smith reveals Tyrone Mings' Aston Villa dressing room reaction after Chelsea mistake
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Gary Neville makes four-word Aston Villa comment after Chelsea defeat
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Rafa Benitez agrees with Dean Smith about Aston Villa after Chelsea display
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Gary Neville makes 'ominous' Aston Villa comment after Chelsea defeat
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what Gary Neville has said about Villa's game against Chelsea in the Premier..