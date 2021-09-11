Chelsea vs Aston Villa live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have made a strong start to their top-flight campaign. Victories were recorded over Crystal Palace and Arsenal while a battling 1-1 draw was earned at Liverpool last time out despite Thomas Tuchel's side having ten men for the entirety of the second period. The expectation is Chelsea secure three points today but they will have to do so without N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, both of whom are currently ruled out due to ankle injuries. Thiago Silva has been cleared to play after Brazil dropped plans to impose a five-day ban on the centre-back following extensive talks between FIFA and the respective associations.Premier League clubs made a collective decision not to release players if it meant them travelling to red-list countries as they would face ten days of quarantine on their return.Thomas Tuchel drops Saul selection hint and confirms Chelsea's biggest transfer window failureWhy Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea's £15m outcast to forget comparisons to Wayne RooneyAs always, we'll have full coverage of today's game. Our Chelsea correspondents Adam Newson and Scott Trotter are at the game at Stamford Bridge and will detail all the action from inside the stadium, the reaction from the supporters, and plenty more throughout the 90 minutes.Scroll down for all of our latest updates from Chelsea vs Aston Villa.