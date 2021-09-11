Japhet Tanganga is sent off and Odsonne Edouard makes instant impact with two goals as Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira seals win against Tottenham for Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira sealed his first Premier League win as Crystal Palace manager – the Arsenal legend overseeing a 3-0 triumph against Tottenham. A penalty from Wilfried Zaha two Odsonne Edouard strikes sealed the three points for the Eagles at Selhurst Park. Spurs offered little throughout the contest but crumbled after Japhet Tanganga was sent off […]Full Article