Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revelled in Cristiano Ronaldo’s hugely successful second Manchester United debut after the veteran forward scored twice against Newcastle United. Solskjaer’s United were 4-1 winners at Old Trafford on Saturday, as the returning Ronaldo started and netted the opener before restoring the hosts’ lead following Javier Manquillo’s equaliser. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard added […]