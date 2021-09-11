She’s done it! Emma Raducanu becomes first British woman to win major tournament in 44 years as teenager defeats Leylah Fernandez win US Open and cement name as tennis’ next superstar
Emma Raducanu has accomplished one of greatest sporting achievements of all time by winning the US Open at just 18 years of age. The teenager – remarkably a qualifier for the tournament – produced her best performance yet to defeat Leylah Fernandes 6-4, 6-3 and become the youngest British woman to win a major tournament […]Full Article