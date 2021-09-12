Yankees outlast Mets on emotional night at Citi Field
Aaron Judge's two-run homer ties it in eighth and a throwing error by Javier Baez on a Luke Voit grounder scores eventual winning run.Full Article
Jacob deGrom stood next to Gerrit Cole along the first-base line, and Brandon Nimmo wedged between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo..
Fans may have bought tickets for a baseball game, but it was just a backdrop for the emotional tribute on the 20th anniversary of..