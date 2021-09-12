Blue Jays pile on Orioles with 11 runs in the seventh, win 11-2

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but the Toronto Blue Jays ended up scoring 11 runs as they completed the doubleheader sweep with an 11-2 win.

