Baltimore Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but the Toronto Blue Jays ended up scoring 11 runs as they completed the doubleheader sweep with an 11-2 win.Full Article
Blue Jays pile on Orioles with 11 runs in the seventh, win 11-2
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Blue Jays register four runs in the seventh inning to beat Orioles 11-10
The Toronto Blue Jays scored four runs in the seventh inning and took game one of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.
FOX Sports