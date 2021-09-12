Klopp reveals Liverpool intentions to cover Salah, Mane absences in January
Published
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed his side will find a solution to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's AFCON absences in JanuaryFull Article
Published
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed his side will find a solution to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's AFCON absences in JanuaryFull Article
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no point in looking for short-term replacements for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as..