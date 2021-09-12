Paul Pogba helped Manchester United pick up a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday before heading to Parklife festival, where he joined rapper friend Burna Boy on stageFull Article
Man Utd's Paul Pogba joins rapper Burna Boy on stage during Parklife festival set
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Paul Pogba brought out by Burna Boy at Parklife festival after starring with Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United at Old Trafford
Paul Pogba wasted no time in celebrating Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle as he raced off to Parklife festival..
talkSPORT