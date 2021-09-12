‘Impossible’ for Chelsea to let player leave, says Thomas Tuchel
Published
The winger was linked with a deadline-day move away from Chelsea but Tuchel has now opened up on why he was kept at Stamford BridgeFull Article
Published
The winger was linked with a deadline-day move away from Chelsea but Tuchel has now opened up on why he was kept at Stamford BridgeFull Article
A look at how long each Chelsea player has remaining on their current deals at Stamford Bridge
The Blues secured the loan signing of Saul Niguez on transfer deadline day and Paul Merson has been speaking about the type of..