Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen CRASH OUT TOGETHER as title rivals collide and take each other out of Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
Published
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix together as they collided on Sunday. The incident occurred shortly after Hamilton emerged from the pit lane on lap 26, narrowly ahead of Verstappen, prompting the 23-year-old to aggressively fight for the position. As Hamilton left the pits, Verstappen drew alongside the Mercedes […]Full Article