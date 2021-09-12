What is halo in F1? Cockpit system which saved Lewis Hamilton from serious injury after crash with Max Verstappen at Italian Grand Prix
Published
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix together as they collided on Sunday – with the halo appearing to save Britain’s seven-time world champion from serious injury. The incident occurred shortly after Hamilton emerged from the pit lane on lap 26, narrowly ahead of Verstappen, prompting the 23-year-old to aggressively fight for the […]Full Article