Event: Italian Grand Prix Track: Monza Circuit Weather: dry 27.6°C Tarmac: dry 40.4°C Humidity : 36.5% Wind : 0.2 m/s E Pressure: 995.7 bar Daniel Ricciardo won his 8th F1 race and his 32nd podium finish at the 2021 Italian F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the Monza circuit for the first time. It was his.....check out full post »