Tammy Abraham has already proved Jose Mourinho wrong after Chelsea exit
Published
Roma manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he had doubts over how long it would take ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to adapt to life in Italy.Full Article
Published
Roma manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he had doubts over how long it would take ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to adapt to life in Italy.Full Article
Arsenal were in the market for a striker during the summer transfer window with Tammy Abraham believed to be a target, but the..