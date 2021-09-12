Jurgen Klopp confirms Harvey Elliott suffered a dislocated ankle during Leeds victory as Liverpool teenager donates shirt to stricken fan
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Harvey Elliott suffered a dislocated ankle during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory against Leeds United. Mohamed Salah fired his 100th Premier League goal as Liverpool climbed level on points with the Premier League’s top two, but the victory was overshadowed by a serious injury to Reds teenager Elliott. Salah turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s […]Full Article