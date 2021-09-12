AC Milan 2-0 Lazio: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores on return from injury
Published
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from four months out injured by becoming Serie A's oldest foreign goalscorer in AC Milan's victory against Lazio.Full Article
Published
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from four months out injured by becoming Serie A's oldest foreign goalscorer in AC Milan's victory against Lazio.Full Article
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from four months out injured by becoming Serie A's oldest foreign goalscorer in AC Milan's victory..
Milan maintained their 100 per cent start to the Serie A season as goals from Rafael Leao and the returning Zlatan..