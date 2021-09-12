Cristiano Ronaldo told Manchester United teammates how nervous he was about return as Lee Grant reveals players did not eat junk food before Newcastle game
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly so nervous about his return to Manchester United, he did not even do an initiation song. Instead, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a speech to the squad stressing just how ‘absolutely ecstatic’ he was to be back. The 36-year-old rejected a move to rivals City before the transfer window slammed […]Full Article