Jose Mourinho said he will remember Roma’s last-gasp victory over Sassuolo after celebrating his 1,000th career match in wild fashion. Mourinho’s milestone game ended in the Roma head coach sprinting down the touchline to celebrate Stephan El Shaarawy’s 91st-minute winner with the Giallorossi fans in Sunday’s 2-1 dramatic success at home to Sassuolo. Former Porto, […]