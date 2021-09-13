Jameis Winston launches new chapter with Saints by tossing 5 TDs vs. Packers
Jameis Winston executed a cautious game plan and threw for five touchdowns against the Packers as he powered the Saints' blowout win.
Jameis Winston threw five touchdowns as the Saints routed the Packers 38-3 in their makeshift "home" venue at Jacksonville's TIAA..
