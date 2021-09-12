Ethiopia's Derara Hurisa was disqualified for wearing the wrong shoes after winning the Vienna Marathon overnight.The 24-year-old Hurisa crossed the line first by three seconds but was later told he had been disqualified because...Full Article
Athletics: Winner disqualified for wearing wrong shoes at Vienna Marathon
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Vienna Marathon men's winner DQ'd for wearing illegal footwear
CBC.ca
Ethiopia's Derara Hurisa was disqualified for wearing the wrong shoes after winning the Vienna Marathon on Sunday.