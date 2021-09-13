Post-Race Press Conference 2021 Italian F1 GP

DRIVERS: 1. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) & 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by David Coulthard) Q: Valtteri not a bad weekend for you, first in the sprint yesterday and third today from the back of the grid. Talk us through the race? Valtteri Bottas: Yeah, starting from the back it’s never easy......check out full post »