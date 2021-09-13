Conor McGregor kicked off with Machine Gun Kelly at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in a physical confrontation before the awards even began in Brooklyn on Sunday nightFull Article
Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly caught in violent clash on VMAs red carpet
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
WATCH: Fight between Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor at the VMA red carpet goes VIRAL
DNA
The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 saw rapper Machine Gun Kelly MMA fighter and champion Conor McGregor fight.
-
Conor McGregor gets into altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at MTV VMA’s after musician ‘refused a photo’ with Megan Fox stepping in to break things up
talkSPORT
-
Machine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor Had Very Different Reactions to Being Asked About the VMAs Carpet Scuffle
Just Jared
-
Conor McGregor Scuffles With Machine Gun Kelly On VMAs Red Carpet
Huffington Post
-
Conor McGregor Scuffles With Machine Gun Kelly On VMAs Red Carpet
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Did Conor McGregor Just Try To Fight Machine Gun Kelly At The VMA's?
OK! Magazine
The VMA's red carpet got heated after Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost got into a fight.
-
A celebrity fight almost broke out on the MTV VMAs red carpet, and the incident overshadowed the show
Washington Post
-
Machine Gun Kelly + Conor McGregor Get Into Scuffle On 2021 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
HipHopDX
-
Conor McGregor addresses VMAs confrontation with Machine Gun Kelly
Belfast Telegraph
-
Source Explains Why Conor McGregor Took a Swing at Machine Gun Kelly on VMAs Red Carpet
Just Jared