Cristiano Ronaldo started for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday, and scored twice in what ended as a 4-1 win for his team. 🗣”I was really nervous, maybe I did not show it.” Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his emotions before he made his 2nd Manchester United debut. pic.twitter.com/QlupqKD2EG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021