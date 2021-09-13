Shannon Sharpe: I give the Steelers credit for winning in Buffalo, but I don't buy them as a playoff team yet I UNDISPUTED

It was a defensive slugfest in Buffalo for three quarters despite two marquee quarterbacks in action. That was until Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 17 in the fourth quarter to secure a 23-16 win. Afterwards, Big Ben said quote: 'I'm proud of the guys because they didn't blink. They stood up in the face of not playing well early.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he is 'not buying the Steelers as a playoff team' despite the big win.