Colin Cowherd isn't sold on the Steelers, despite their Week 1 win over Bills I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd isn't sold on the Steelers, despite their Week 1 win over Bills I THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

The Pittsburgh Steelers scored a big win over the Buffalo Bills, but Colin Cowherd isn't sold on the Steelers being a playoff team. Watch as Colin breaks down why he doesn't have much confidence in Big Ben Roethlisberger after what he calls an ugly win.

Full Article