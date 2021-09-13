Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher debated whether the former Manchester United defender is more like Ant or Dec as they prepared for another edition of Monday Night Football on Sky SportsFull Article
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher debate 'who is Ant or Dec' out of Sky Sports duo
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jamie Carragher argues with Gary Neville over Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate
Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discussed the careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on their Monday..
Daily Star
Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time – but Jamie Carragher bites back and explains why Lionel Messi is better than Manchester United star
Things got heated in the Sky Sports studios as Gary Neville labelled Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer to have ever lived...
talkSPORT