Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time – but Jamie Carragher bites back and explains why Lionel Messi is better than Manchester United star
Published
Things got heated in the Sky Sports studios as Gary Neville labelled Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer to have ever lived. Ronaldo had a brilliant second debut for Manchester United as his two goals helped them to a 4-1 win over Newcastle. The Portuguese’s Old Trafford exploits sparked yet another instalment about who is the […]Full Article