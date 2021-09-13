Marcellus Wiley: The Browns' loss is on Baker Mayfield, who hurt his team more than helped them I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Cleveland Browns had the Kansas City Chiefs on the rope with a 12-point halftime lead. However, Patrick Mahomes got it going in the second half with three touchdown passes. Baker Mayfield had a chance to lead his squad to a comeback win, but threw a late, fourth quarter interception, which sealed it for the Chiefs. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Browns' loss to Kansas City is on Mayfield.Full Article