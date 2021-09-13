Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi love the Champions League and the Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain forwards are not ready to step aside for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe yet
While there’s plenty of fanfare over Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe taking over at the top of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are far from done yet. Both with new teams (well half-new in Ronaldo’s case) the pair return to the world’s biggest stage in club sport this week, refreshed and ready to […]Full Article